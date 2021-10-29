Walls are covered in ‘weird’ graffiti that police have labeled as profanity.

“Weird” graffiti has been thrown across a Runcorn underpass wall, according to police.

On social media, Halton Lea Police described the vulgar daubing as “very distressing,” and said the perpetrators should pay for the clean-up fees.

The graffiti is on a wall that faces the bus station entrance on Southway beneath Shopping City, adjacent to Trident Park and the back of the Trident restaurants.

The Washington Newsday paid a visit to the location.

The graffiti includes phallic imagery as well as filthy terms such as “yo mar,” “fat p****,” a sex act, and a reference to someone’s mother.

Some of the damage was subtle, with phrases like “keep sane” and “you are not alone” accompanied with a smiley face and a pink love heart.

It wasn’t apparent whether everything was done by the same person or by several people.

A name painted on the wall appeared to have been scribbled over in additional paint in one place.

Graffiti covered a big piece of the wall as well as a concrete foundation wall.

“There is a massive area of Graffiti currently plastered (sic) over the Trident Retail Park,” Halton Lea Police, which is part of Cheshire Police, tweeted. The majority of stuff is pretty scary, strange, and wicked.

“Hopefully, the dumb vandals will cover the cost of removing these worthless flashes of immaturity!” “Camera surveillance is accessible.”