Walking dog spotted by ‘Dinosaur’ on Liverpool street.

A ‘dinosaur’ was spotted carrying a dog through Liverpool’s streets.

That’s right, you read it accurately.

Although it wasn’t quite Jurassic Park, the pet owner opted to dress up in a stunning lime green dinosaur onesie while strolling down Gainsborough Road with his four-legged companion.

Robert Murtagh first noticed the strangely dressed dog walker while walking to a neighboring park to play football.

Robert laughed about the photo on Twitter, saying, “Sure, just your typical Monday night witnessing a dinosaur walking a dog.”

“Never change Liverpool!” he added.

“A pint and half of whatever you’re on!” commented a second user, Stephen McCartney.

“Gunnersaurus has truly hit hard times,” added another, alluding to Arsenal’s football mascot.

The duo was subsequently seen just around the corner near ASDA on Smithdown Road, when the dino dog walker was observed wearing adidas shoes and a baseball cap.