Walkers Launches Hot Honey Crisps with £10,000 Prize Giveaway

Walkers has unveiled a new limited-edition crisp flavour, Hot Honey, with a special prize promotion that promises over half a million rewards for customers. The crisps, which bring together the sweetness of honey with a spicy kick, are available from January 12 in six-pack formats, priced at £2.15. This launch follows significant online interest, with searches for “hot honey” having surged by 174 percent over the past three years.

Golden Potato Prize Hunt

To mark the launch, the snack giant has kicked off the “Golden Potato” prize hunt, offering consumers the chance to win one of five grand prizes of £10,000, along with hundreds of thousands of other rewards. This promotion is part of Walkers’ biggest branding overhaul in nearly 80 years, which includes a sun-inspired logo redesign. Wayne Newton, Walkers’ marketing director, said, “Our Golden Potato promotion gives snackers an unmissable opportunity to win prizes, including up to £10,000. It’s the start of an incredibly exciting year for Walkers—so watch this space!”

Hot Honey is the latest addition to Walkers’ “Flavours of the World” lineup, which also includes Sticky Teriyaki and Masala Chicken, introduced in 2025. The sweet and spicy flavour, which has its origins in the U.S., follows the growing popularity of chili-infused honey, a trend that took off in the 2010s, primarily through American-style pizza. In the UK, it has gained traction more gradually but is now a hit in places like London.