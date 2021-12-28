Walkers have issued a warning about popular pinewoods.

After it was discovered that fallen trees were being hacked up, the Ainsdale Sand Dunes and Ribble Estuary National Nature Reserves issued a plea to walkers.

Staff requested people not to hack down trees in a Facebook post because it is “costing the reserve time and money” as they work to repair the damage caused by Storm Arwen last month.

The reserve has also requested residents to notify personnel if they see anyone with a chainsaw on the property.

“Visitors to Ainsdale NNR should be advised that some of the recently fallen trees across tracks have been cut by unqualified members of the public without permission from Natural England reserve workers,” the Facebook post added.

“Because this is costing the reserve time and money, we ask that visitors remain attentive.”

“Most trees are cut down with huge machinery, therefore if you see someone clearing trees with a chainsaw, please call the reserve office at 01704 578 774 and tell them where the job is being done.”

“Thank you for your assistance.”

People are also urged to stay away from the reserve owing to fallen trees and the high number of forestry vehicles dealing with the fallen and hung up trees that have harmed the walking trails.