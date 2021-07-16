Walker’s devastating discovery in a box left in a park in Liverpool

Two dying guinea pigs were discovered in a park near Liverpool, abandoned in a cardboard box.

A member of the public discovered the pets, who were in bad health, at Henley Park in Whiston at 11 a.m. yesterday (Thursday).

Inspector Joanne MacDonald, an animal rescuer, was dispatched to investigate after the guinea pigs were taken to a vet who reported the incident to the RSPCA.

She added the two male pets, one brown and white and the other black, were in bad shape.

They were underweight, had lost their fur, had urine scalds on their legs, and had open sores, all of which indicated that they had lived in filthy conditions.

They were both cold and sluggish, and one of them had neurological problems.

Due to the creatures’ poor health, the vet was unable to treat them, and they were regretfully put to death.

Joanne is now on a mission to find the person responsible, and she wants to hear from anyone who knows who the pets belonged to, or who witnessed anything odd in the hours leading up to the animals’ discovery.

She’d also like to know if anyone can connect the pets to the box they were discovered in, which is shown below.

“These guinea pigs were plainly neglected, and someone had permitted their condition to deteriorate rather than seek veterinary advice,” she said.

“They then threw them like trash, ironically the day before Guinea Pig Appreciation Day.

“The pets were discovered by a member of the public, who took them to the vet, although I’m not sure where in the park they were found at this time.

“I’m hoping they’ll come forward with this information because we might be able to find CCTV in the neighborhood. which could be beneficial to the investigation

“Anyone with information should contact the RSPCA’s appeals line at 0300 123 8018,” said the RSPCA.

“Sadly, guinea pigs, like other small companion animals like rabbits and hamsters, are very misunderstood,” said RSPCA animal care expert Dr Jane Tyson.

“Every year and perhaps every month, we see cases of abandonment and maltreatment. The summary comes to a close.