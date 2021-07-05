Walk-ins and booking information for the England vs. Denmark Euro 2020 semi-final in Liverpool

Fans of England who wish to watch their side compete in the Euro 2020 semi-finals can still do so in one of Liverpool’s premier venues.

Following their historic victory over Ukraine over the weekend, supporters are hopeful that the team will finally be able to return home.

Could this be the year for Gareth Southgate’s team to win it all? We can’t wait to find out, so we’ll be watching the Three Lions take against Denmark on July 7th.

And what better place to watch one of the most important games than in town, with a drink in hand?

With so many of us eager to have a front-row seat in front of the big screen this week, many spots are filling up quickly.

With only a few days left, finding a table is becoming increasingly difficult.

So we’ve done the legwork for you and prepared a list of the top places to cheer on the squad in Liverpool, all of which have availability or allow walk-ins.

Only reservations are accepted.

Stanhope Street, Cains Brewery Village, L8 5XJ

As long as the weather cooperates, this is the ideal summer venue, with a beer garden and roof deck.

And while we’re on the subject of playing ball, if you want to watch England in the semi-final, you’ll need to make a reservation, but there is still space on Wednesday evening.

Only reservations are accepted.

L1 4JH, 28 Gradwell St, Liverpool

Patterson’s has it all: chicken, beer, cocktails, and football. To us, this sounds like a fantastic mix!

Although reservations are being taken for Wednesday’s game, you’ll have to act quickly because there are only a few tables left.

Only walk-ins are accepted.

L1 4AQ, 6-50 Wood St

L2 6PY, 9-12 Temple Court

McCooleys, an Irish-themed sports and live music bar, is showing the England game, and you can get a table by showing up on the night because it’s walk-ins only, spwec permitting.

You may enjoy a few beverages as well as a bite to eat, with the Euro Platter looking like a good match complement. Beef sliders, buttermilk chicken sliders, salt and pepper sweet potato falafel, and buttermilk chicken are all included in the £20 deal. The summary comes to a close.