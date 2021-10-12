Walgreens is accused of giving a COVID vaccine instead of a flu shot to an Indiana family.

Last week, an Evansville, Indiana, family says that a local Walgreens drugstore gave them the Pfizer COVID vaccine instead of the flu injection.

According to WEHT, an ABC affiliate in Henderson, Kentucky, Joshua and Alexandra Price and their two children, ages 4 and 5, thought they had received their annual flu vaccination on Oct. 4 until receiving a call from a Walgreen pharmacy staff approximately 90 minutes later explaining the vaccine mix up.

COVID vaccines are not approved for use in children under the age of 12.

Pfizer-BioNTech has submitted a child vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 to the Food and Drug Administration, which is expected to be approved this month in a lower dose than the adult vaccine, which is presently licensed for people aged 12 and up.

Because of privacy rules, Walgreens spokesperson Kris Lathan informed the Charlotte Observer that the drugstore and pharmacy merchant could not comment on “particular patient incidents.” “However, such incidents are uncommon in general, and Walgreens takes these problems very seriously.”

“Our first concern in the case of an error is always the safety of our patients.” Our multi-step vaccination approach includes multiple safety checks to reduce the risk of human mistake, and we’ve discussed it with our pharmacy personnel to ensure that this doesn’t happen.” Lathan continued.

Both children are suffering from fever, body pains, coughing, headaches, and nausea, according to WEHT, with the 4-year-old having a fever for almost a week. According to the news outlet, they are both being treated by a pediatric cardiologist for tachycardia and high blood pressure.

“Their prognosis is uncertain at this time,” attorney Daniel Tuley said in a statement to the Charlotte Observer. “Their medical treatment specialists continue to monitor their health.”

According to WEHT, the family has reported the incident to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but no lawsuit has been filed as of Friday.

This isn’t the first time a Walgreens pharmacist has unintentionally given someone the flu shot instead of the vaccine.

A Walgreens pharmacist in Maryland injected a 4-year-old with the Pfizer vaccination instead of the flu vaccine in September. The Charlotte Observer reported at the time that Walgreens “just examined this process with our pharmacy staff in order to prevent a future occurrence.”