Walensky of the CDC said she did not overrule the Booster Shots Committee and that it was “my call to make.”

The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, said she did not overrule a booster injection suggestion from her agency’s advisory council, claiming that the final choice was hers to make.

During a White House COVID-19 briefing on Friday, Walensky said, “I want to be very clear that I did not overrule an advisory group.” “I listened attentively to all of the FDA Advisory Committee sessions and to this extraordinary group of scientists who deliberated for hours in public and very frankly about some of these extremely difficult problems and where the science was.”

After those discussions, she said it became evident that whether frontline workers should be included in the groups of Americans eligible for a Pfizer vaccine booster was a “scientifically close call.”

“It was my decision to make in that situation. I would have voted yes if I had been in the room, and that is how my suggestions came out after listening to all of their scientific deliberations,” Walensky told reporters.

“It is my role as CDC director to recognize where actions can have the most impact,” she continued. “We most commonly take moves in a pandemic with the purpose of doing the most good, even in an uncertain environment, and that is what I am doing with my recommendations.”

The CDC changed its policy late Thursday to reflect the FDA’s approval rather than its own advisory panel’s refusal to expand booster shot eligibility as widely as the FDA advised.

The CDC’s advisory group authorized the recently FDA-approved booster doses for Americans aged 65 and older, as well as all Americans over the age of 18 who have underlying medical problems that put them at high risk of serious COVID-19 consequences, after two days of deliberation.

The committee, however, voted against approving the vaccines for people who live or work in areas where the virus is more likely to spread.

But, because to Walensky’s decision, many more Americans, including “healthcare professionals, teachers, those living in shelters or jails, and grocery store workers,” will be able to get booster doses.

Up to 20 million Americans will be affected as early as Friday. This is a condensed version of the information.