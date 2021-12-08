Waitress Fires Creepy Diner Owner For Targeting Underage Girls And Refusing To Leave

After kicking out a creepy diner who was looking at a bunch of young girls and trying to offer them his phone number, a brave server proved that the customer isn’t always right.

Sondra Albert, who works at the Massapequa Diner on Long Island, told a customer that no one wanted to serve him. After police were called to the diner, he ultimately left, according to the New York Post.

Louis Cozzolino, who was a table away from the man sat alone at the diner at around 11 p.m. Saturday, captured the intense exchange on tape. The unidentified male was seen looking at a group of teenage girls while attempting to offer them his phone number. According to Cozzolino, who recorded the incident on TikTok, he reportedly made “loud” anti-LGBTQ insults and called his server a “b——-” many times.

Cozzolino, 21, told the New York Post that he was “staring at and trying to solicit his phone number” from the teenage females before launching into a homophobic and sexist rant.

The rowdy diner was ushered to a seat away from the girls, after which the waitress told him to go since she and the other wait staff “didn’t want to wait on him,” according to Cozzolino.

“He was continually calling her a b——,” Cozzolino recalled, adding, “Sondra is the kindest person ever, and for her to get like that is unbelievable.”

Albert can be heard in the video requesting the rowdy diner to leave.

“Honestly, no one wants to wait on you, and we’re politely asking you to leave,” Albert informed the man.

“You’re not going to call me a b——-, you’re not going to sit next to my boss’s wife, you’re not going to call folks lesbians — and you certainly ain’t going to look at underage girls,” the brave waiter continued.

The diner stated, “I don’t want to look at minor girls,” to which Albert retorted, “You’re a pedophile and freak who ought to be locked up in Bellevue.” And that’s all I have to say, and I’m pleading with you.” Others in the restaurant applauded the waiter for standing up to the diner.

The video has received over 6 million views on TikTok and has also been shared on other social media platforms.

According to news.com.au, Cozzolino reportedly published a second video in which the diner is seen refusing to leave.

"You don't frighten me for nothing, therefore I'll kick your a—."