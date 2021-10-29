Wages Increase by 4.2 percent in a year, but Inflation Outpaces Any Gains Slightly.

According to the Associated Press, wages and salaries grew 4.2 percent in the year ended in September, setting a new high for what Americans earn. However, according to a study released by the Labor Department on Friday, while incomes climbed during the same time period, prices increased even more, by 4.4 percent.

The COVID-19 epidemic has resulted in a major labor shortage in the United States, requiring employers to offer greater pay in order to attract people to fill the near-record number of unfilled positions. According to the Associated Press, job seekers now have the authority to demand higher salary, additional benefits, and even schedule flexibility, among other incentives.

Meanwhile, with more job opportunities than unemployed people, employers are being pushed to work even harder to fill unfilled positions, according to government data. Wage growth of 1.5 percent in the three months ended in September was the highest on record dating back 20 years.

According to the Associated Press, despite the increased leverage workers have gained in the labor market, with the potential to demand higher wages, inflation in the past year was 3.6 percent, excluding the volatile food and energy categories.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The 1.5 percent increase in the three months ending in September is a significant improvement from the previous quarter’s 0.9 percent growth. In the July-September quarter, the value of benefits increased by 0.9 percent, more than doubling the previous three months.

Some salary increases are being eroded by growing inflation, but overall income is maintaining pace with rising prices. According to experts, the 1.5 percent increase in earnings and salaries in the third quarter outpaced the 1.2 percent increase in inflation.

Millions of Americans are quitting their jobs in search of better-paying opportunities as wages rise. Nearly 3% of American workers quit their employment in August, a new high. A higher figure implies that employers must increase wages to retain their staff.

Switching occupations has resulted in some of the most significant pay increases in decades. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, job-switchers earned 5.4 percent more in September than a year ago. This is the highest increase since May, when it was only 3.4 percent. This is a condensed version of the information.