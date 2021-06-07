Wagamama introduces a supermarket assortment of home-cooking items.

As part of the pan-Asian chain’s post-pandemic expansion strategy, Wagamama is releasing a line of “cook at home” products for sale in supermarkets.

The restaurant chain will begin selling meal kits, pastes, and sauces in Waitrose on Monday, before moving into Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Tesco, and Ocado in the coming weeks.

All earnings from the collection, which will feature Katsu paste and pad thai sauce among other items, will be donated to YoungMinds, a mental health charity partner, according to the company.

The launch is one of new boss Thomas Heier’s first strategic steps since taking over from previous CEO Emma Woods at the beginning of this month.

According to the PA news agency, the collection was inspired by the chain’s involvement with its customers during the pandemic.

Wagamama said the Wok from Home cooking series it introduced during the lockdown received a positive response, and it was able to determine which popular products would work best for the home-cooking line.

“Wok from Home taught us a lot, and connectivity with people was something we could truly think about when thinking about the range,” Mr Heier added.

“We don’t believe it will eat into our restaurant sales because we were worried about that when we first started offering click-and-collect choices and noticed that it drew in new consumers as well.”

The company formerly offered sauces in supermarkets, but the reintroduction of items for home cooking comes as a slew of hospitality businesses turn to retail outlets to bolster sales following a difficult year.

After being damaged by closures, chains such as Pret a Manger and Leon have developed new supermarket offerings since the start of the pandemic.

Mr Heier said he was delighted with the initial business at Wagamama restaurants after the third lockdown ended.

"During the lockdown, we were able to trade with delivery and click and collect through a lot of sites," he told PA, "but it was certainly still a tremendous lift to welcome everyone."