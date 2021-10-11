Waffle House responds to viral video of employee holding baby while working.

A TikTok video depicting a Waffle House employee carrying a baby while working has gone viral, with over 41,000 people commenting on it, many of whom expressing their support for the staff. One user claimed to be the child’s aunt, but following a Waffle House inquiry, it was discovered that this was not the case.

The video, which was posted on October 3 and has received over 4 million views, showed one employee processing orders while holding a newborn. “Ain’t know why she brought her baby in here smh,” the writing above the video stated. Many TikTok viewers, on the other hand, showed their admiration for the employee.

“Nothing but respect tbh,” angryreactions, a 24.1 million-follower account, commented.

According to one commenter, this was very certainly the employee’s only option.

“I hope people understand that this was probably her last resort…ya gotta do what ya gotta do,” added the TikToker user.

Another said, “That’s a strong Queen…my respect for her.”

One person claiming to be the employee in the video came forward, and her comment earned over 147,000 “likes.”

“This is me on the video,” TikToker tiffanyclark843, who has since made her account private, wrote. “She is my niece, and it was either I or dss, so she was delivered to me at 230 a.m. while I was already at work.” “You did what you needed to do, girl! Bless you for rescuing that child “tiffanyclark843 received a message from one of the commenters.

“Hats off to you, you are an incredible woman,” one person remarked.

Waffle House issued a statement on Twitter recently claiming that, while an employee was holding a baby at work, she was not related to the baby in any way, did not identify herself as the person in the TikTok video, did not provide a CashApp account to receive donations, did not give a media outlet an interview, and was not fired.

pic.twitter.com/b5ICBtpWJi

October 8, 2021 — Waffle House (@WaffleHouse)

“As a result, anyone donating to any CashApp related to this tale has most likely been duped by someone unrelated to our employee,” the statement stated in part.

