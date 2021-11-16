Waffle House employees allegedly made racist comments about nooses to a woman’s biracial family

.

A Waffle House employee in Georgia is accused of making racist remarks to her interracial family, according to a woman from Georgia. When her family stepped inside the restaurant, a Tiktok video of the woman accusing the staff of using noose analogies went viral.

Angelia Tabor-Fells, the founder of a well-known Georgia non-profit, posted the video to her Tiktok account on Nov. 7, chronicling her visit to a Waffle House in Gainesville. Since she released it on Nov. 12, the video has received over 2.5 million views and 31,000 comments.

Tabor-Fells went to the outlet with her 6-month-old adoptive baby, her 15-year-old stepdaughter, and her 53-year-old special-needs sister, according to her lawyers, as reported by WSBTV Atlanta.

Tabor-Fells shot herself at a table where her family ate breakfast in the video. As she swept the camera at her children, Tabor-Fells said, “Look at my family, it’s quite diverse.” “So,” she continued, “I’m about to show you a waitress who chose to ask for a noose in front of me and my kid.”

When Tabor-Fells overheard two staff discussing nooses just feet from the family’s table, she said she felt scared by the circumstances. She allegedly then spoke with the manager, who claimed to have two nooses in his car. “I’m pretty sure this is the most racist place I’ve ever been,” she says in the video.

“Because miss thing over there needs a noose and we’re the only black people in here,” Tabor-Fells remarked, requesting another staffer to take her ticket. And your manager said he had two nooses in his car, so we’re getting out of here as soon as possible, and I need a corporate phone number.” ##fightracism ##wafflehouse ##noose2021 ##prejudice ##prejudice ##prejudice ##prejudice ##prejudice ##prejudice ##prejudice ##pre Meanwhile, the incident is being investigated by the Gainesville Police Department. The name “noose” “symbolizes violent hate and an era in American history when thousands of African Americans were lynched and murdered just for the color of their skin,” according to Tabor-Fells’ lawyer. “I care deeply about my community, and I do not support threats of violence, either verbal or physical, nor do I want to contribute to the cycle of hate, harassment, or intimidation.” We’re urging Waffle House to take whatever steps are necessary to eliminate racial discrimination and harassment in its locations.” Tabor-Fells told WSBTV Atlanta in a statement.

In a response, Waffle House stated that they are aware of the complaints and are investigating them. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.