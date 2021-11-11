Vtech, Peppa Pig, Nerf, Pokemon, Fortnite, and other toys are on sale at Sainsbury’s.

Sainsbury’s has begun its up to half-price toy sale, offering huge savings for customers.

The annual sale of the major store is usually held in October, but it was postponed this year.

Pre-Christmas buyers flock to the sale, which includes discounts on Lego, Peppa Pig, Barbie, Nerf, and other toys.

The annual ‘Sainsbury’s Toy Stunt’ sees substantial discounts on toys just in time for Christmas.

The sale has already started and will last through November 16th.

The bargains were supposed to go live on November 3, but “shipping issues” caused the event to be postponed, according to a HotUKdeals staff note.

Money Saver By Dansway, a Facebook page, posted images taken inside a Sainsbury’s shop when the deal began yesterday.

A Teamsterz JCB Giant Backhoe Loader for £15 (down from £20), an RC Range Rover for £30 (down from £60), and a JW Super Colossal Brachiosaurus for £35 (down from £70) were among the discounted items.

A Galt Sensational Sequins Pets Palace for £8.50 (down from £17), a Scruff A Luvs Panda for £15 (down from £30), a Vtech Grow and Go Ride On for £30 (down from £60), a Peppa Pig Town Playset for £25 (down from £50), and much more were among the items available.

Sainsbury’s has a half-price toy deal going on right now.