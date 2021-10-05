Voters in North Carolina who are falsely accused of voting twice have the right to sue for defamation.

According to the Associated Press, a North Carolina appeals court ruled Tuesday that supporters of former Republican Governor Pat McCrory can be sued for allegedly defaming four individuals who were erroneously accused of voting twice in the 2016 gubernatorial election.

The three judges’ unanimous decision authorizes the case against the Pat McCrory Committee Legal Defense Fund and the Virginia-based Holtzman Vogel Josefiak Torchinsky law firm to be heard in a trial court. In 2017, the Southern Coalition for Social Justice filed a complaint, expressing concern about how lawmakers and their supporters should be punished for making false claims about voter fraud.

Although McCrory, who is seeking for a U.S. Senate seat, is not listed as a defendant, his supporters have the option of appealing the judgment to the state Supreme Court.

The lawsuit claims that McCrory supporters were involved in a “civil conspiracy” that injured the reputations of four Brunswick and Guilford County voters. Damage compensation in excess of $25,000 is sought by the voters.

Because he engaged in a “quasi-judicial election protest proceeding,” the judges ruled that William Clark Porter, a Greensboro GOP official whose signature was on one of the election protests filed, is entitled to a legal defense that would likely clear him of defamation allegations.

“Mr. Porter was not in charge of the puppets. He was the puppet, and he made severe claims against our clients, but this is a wonderful verdict for us,” said Allison Riggs, director of the Southern Coalition for Social Justice’s voting rights program. “We feel we are now in a position to take action against the masterminds of this coordinated campaign to discredit North Carolina voters.”

A request for comment from the law company believed to have ghost-written Porter’s election protest was not immediately returned.

In a March appeals court hearing, Craig Schauer, a Raleigh-based attorney who defended McCrory supporters, argued that Porter, the law firm, and the legal defense fund all had the absolute right to make statements about illegal ballots shortly after the November 2016 election, regardless of whether the comments were defamatory. The lawsuit, according to Schauer, could limit free speech by deterring citizens from raising concerns about suspected election irregularities.

Riggs remarked.