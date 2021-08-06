Vote for the United Kingdom’s Favorite Dog Breed, as Liverpool’s selection is a strong competitor.

Boxers have a very good chance of winning the title of UK’s Favorite Dog Breed, but they will need your vote to win.

Thousands of votes have been cast since our sister site TeamDogs published the poll in collaboration with Pooch & Mutt, with dog owners from across the country arguing in favor of their favorite breeds.

The Echo is supporting Boxers as the country’s most cherished breed – they are presently in third place – but you may vote for any dog you like.

If you have already voted, have no fear; you will be able to vote again starting today.

Every Friday, the ten least popular breeds in the leaderboard’s ‘dog house’ section are eliminated from the competition.

The Corgi, Toy poodle, Cavachon, American bulldog, Tibetan terrier, Lhasa Apso, Poochon, Bichon Frise, Dobermann, and Pomeranian were all removed this morning.

A few of our readers took to our Facebook page to share images of their pets in support of Boxers. “Our little terror, Ruby.” Chloe Martinson wrote. Sharing a snapshot of herself with her boxer.

David Dawson also expressed his support for the breed through a photo he uploaded. He stated: “My elderly infant. The greatest breed of all time. Nothing compares.”

Three more breeds were introduced to the competition earlier this week after readers lobbied for their inclusion. The Bedlington Terrier, Great Dane, and Samoyed were the breeds.

You now have eight days to vote for your favorite dog before the poll closes on Saturday, August 14 at 7 p.m. Vote today to keep your favorites out of the dog house and avoid them being removed from the tournament.