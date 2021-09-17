Volunteers who help asylum seekers have been awarded the prestigious Queen’s Award.

Queen Elizabeth II has bestowed the highest accolade possible to volunteer groups in the United Kingdom on Merseyside Asylum Seekers.

The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service was given to Asylum Link Merseyside, situated in Wavertree, for their remarkable services to the Merseyside Refugee population.

On Wednesday, September 22, volunteers from the organisation will attend the award ceremony at Liverpool Town Hall.

The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, presented by Queen Elizabeth II, is the highest honor bestowed upon voluntary organizations in the United Kingdom.

A volunteer group must provide a service and meet the requirements of the local community, be supported and respected by the community, and be led by locals to be eligible for nomination.

The National Award Committee selects the winners, submitting suggestions to the Department of Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport, which then delivers a list of winners to the Queen for final approval.

Asylum Link Merseyside is a welcoming environment where asylum seekers and refugees may meet, relax, and mingle with the local population.

They provide services based on an ideal of equality and compassion, assisting Asylum Seekers in overcoming modern-day challenges.

“Asylum Link Merseyside is made up of people from every region of the globe and from every background imaginable: film directors from Pakistan, car dealers from Syria, goldsmiths from Iran, and physicians from Uganda,” an Asylum Link Merseyside spokesman said.

“It’s a location where worlds clash, and each day swings from destitution to old friends being granted permission to stay after years of waiting.

“At the heart of it all are the volunteers who help to make this a haven of hope and, as often as possible, pleasure.

“This award is for our volunteers, for their kindness, tenacity, and desire to help,” the organization noted.

“Most of what happens at Asylum Link Merseyside would not be possible without them.”

The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service comes with a domed glass crystal and a certificate signed by the Queen.

One of the Asylum Link Merseyside volunteers attending the event is Zac Daily, 32, from Liverpool.