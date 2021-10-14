Volunteer Organizations Dedicated to the Search for Nearly 100,000 People Missing in Mexico.

According to the Associated Press, with nearly 100,000 persons listed as missing in Mexico’s national registration, volunteer groups and activists around the country have made it their mission to locate the missing or their remains.

Over 160 troops have formed across Mexico, with some volunteers hoping to alleviate the sorrow of having a family member’s name put to the missing list.

The government’s missing person registration has expanded by 20% in the last year, and those looking for them expect to cross at least some of the names off the list. According to the Associated Press, both activists and experts have little hope that the widespread violence that is likely to be behind the mass disappearances can be resolved very soon.

The rise in missing person reports, according to Angélica Durán-Martnez, an assistant professor of political science at the University of Massachusetts-Lowell, coincides with a “significant degradation” of security in Mexico.

The government’s weakened capacity to prevent violence and the increasing strength of criminal gangs, she continued, has resulted in an increase in the involvement of relatives and volunteers in searches for the missing.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Two teenage volunteers in long sleeved shirts, pants, and face masks dig down the steep side of a stream bank that smells like sewage from a retail complex.

The overwhelming odor, the heaps of garbage, and the suffocating heat do not deter them in their desperate search for the remains of one of Mexico’s tens of thousands of missing people.

One of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s campaign promises was to investigate the disappearances of 43 students from a teachers college in 2014. Despite the appointment of a special committee and the cooperation of international organizations, the iconic murder remains unsolved three years into his presidency.

An anthropologist drilled a steel tunnel into the ground among heavy foliage and said there was nothing buried there while other searchers toiled at the stream’s edge.

The gathering, which included relatives of the missing, members of the government’s National Search Commission, activists, and two National Guard soldiers with dogs, traveled to a new location.

They were led there by anonymous indications that a criminal gang had executed victims and thrown their remains into the ravine. This is a condensed version of the information.