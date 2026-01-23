Volunteer Mountain Rescuer Climbs Frozen Waterfall Amid Rare Winter Conditions

In a stunning feat, volunteer mountain rescuer Mick Ellerton scaled a frozen waterfall in the Yorkshire Dales this week, taking advantage of the unique wintry conditions that rarely occur in the area. The waterfall, located in Gordale Scar near Malham Cove, had frozen over after a dramatic drop in temperatures, creating the perfect conditions for an ice-climbing adventure.

Ellerton, 48, who has been ice climbing since his childhood in Australia, tackled the frozen cascade on Wednesday, describing it as a rare occurrence in the region. “I’ve done it probably three times in the last six years, so it very rarely comes into the right condition,” he said, reflecting on the challenging conditions that allowed him to scale the ice. The experience came just ahead of the severe snow expected to hit England and Wales on Thursday, brought on by Storm Goretti.

Winter Weather Hits the UK

The cold snap across the UK has led to widespread weather warnings, including ice alerts and travel disruptions, with schools closing in some areas affected by snow. Ellerton’s climb was made possible by a combination of extreme low temperatures, which have caused several water features in the region to freeze, leading to unexpected opportunities for seasoned climbers. The national park, he noted, is much quieter than more popular areas like the Peak District, offering a peaceful escape amid the natural beauty of the Dales.

For Ellerton, who now resides in Skipton, North Yorkshire, the climb was more than just an adventure. As an instructor at Lost Earth Adventures and a volunteer with the Upper Wharfedale Fell Rescue Association, climbing not only provides personal enjoyment but also helps him maintain the necessary skills for mountain rescues. “It gives me that joy of being out, we call it that ‘type one fun,’ but it also keeps my skills fresh for mountain rescue,” he explained.

Ellerton was accompanied by a colleague on the climb, which they repeated on both Tuesday and Wednesday. He emphasized the importance of experience when it comes to navigating the frozen waterfall, noting that certain sections were too dangerous to attempt. “There are different sections where you don’t want to go,” he said. “That comes from experience of knowing what you’re looking for.” While he encourages people to explore the countryside, Ellerton advises climbers to always prioritize safety and to use the correct equipment.

“It’s about being hill smart,” he said. “It’s great for your physical and mental health, and it’s an awesome place to be. As long as people are getting out there safely, I’m all for it.” With conditions like these, the Yorkshire Dales remains an awe-inspiring destination, and one that will likely see a fresh influx of adventurers in the coming days, drawn by the promise of winter challenges.