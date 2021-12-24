Voice cast, air date, hour, and plot for BBC Superworm.

On Christmas Day, a new animation will be released for the entire family to enjoy.

The BBC’s Superworm is based on Julia Donaldson’s book, which was illustrated by Axel Scheffler.

The animated comedy follows a long, strong worm with incredible abilities and a great heart who saves the day over and over again.

Unbelievably, a man is chased into a bank by a stranger.

When the wicked Wizard Lizard learns of Superworm’s abilities, he becomes so thirsty for more jewels that he kidnaps him – and it’s up to the worm’s companion Butterfly to save the day.

Sarah Scrimgeour and Jac Hamman directed the ninth TV version of a Donaldson/Scheffler title for BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Animated versions of The Gruffalo, The Gruffalo’s Child, The Highway Rat, Stickman, Room on the Broom, and other books have already been loved by children.

Find out when it will air and who will be in the cast below.

When is Superworm going to be on?

On Christmas Day, at 2.30 p.m., the animation will air on BBC One.

It will also be broadcast on BBC One at 1.25 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28.

Who are the Superworm voice actors?

Olivia Coleman is the narrator.

Matt Smith’s Superworm

Patricia Allison’s Butterfly

Kobna Holdbrook-Wizard Smith’s Lizard

Rob Brydon’s The Crow

Cariad Lloyd’s Mama Toad

Paul Thornley’s Papa Toad and Beetle

Lizzie Waterworth-Spider Santo’s