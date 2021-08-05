Vlogger faces incest charges after allegedly having regular sex with his mother, who suffers from dementia.

Last weekend, a 39-year-old transgender YouTuber from Greene County, Virginia, was arrested after she allegedly admitted to having a sexual relationship with her dementia-stricken mother in leaked audio.

Christine Weston Chandler, also known online as Chris Chan, was arrested by the Henrico Police Department on incest charges Sunday, according to a statement released by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

Chandler allegedly stated to an anonymous acquaintance that she has a sexual relationship with her 80-year-old mother, Barbara Chandler, in a leaked 9-minute recorded discussion on internet messaging platform Discord, according to ABC 7.

According to the New York Post, the mother suffers from dementia.

According to Insider, a person claiming to be Chandler can be heard saying, “We’ve been doing it every third night [since June]” in the recording, which was posted on the internet forum Kiwi Farms Friday morning.

“Barb and I just had another romp in the hay,” a text purportedly from Chandler was shared alongside the recording.

Anyone who participates in sexual intercourse with their mother or father in Virginia is guilty of a Class 5 felony.

Due to an emergency protection order obtained by authorities, Chandler, who is autistic and receives disability payments from the state, has been removed from Barbara’s house, which they have shared since the YouTube personality was a youngster, according to ABC 7.

Chandler’s arrest appeared to be shown on a Sunday livestream by Ethan Ralph, an alt-right podcaster, outside a hotel in Charlottesville, according to the Insider article.

“Everything will work out,” Chandler assured Ralph, who appeared to be handcuffed.

According to Insider, Chandler has been recognized in online communities for decades as the inventor of Sonichu, an animated figure that is a hybrid between Pikachu from “Pokemon” and Sonic from “Sonic the Hedgehog.” About the year 2000, there was an online conversation about Chandler and her character, and her persona got more well-known around 2007.

Chandler is said to have been the subject of online stalking and trolling, with multiple internet users posing as her pals and disclosing sensitive information about her.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, she is presently being held at the Central Virginia Regional Jail without bond. Additional charges are expected to be filed as a result of the ongoing investigation, according to police.