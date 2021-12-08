Vladimir Putin’s ‘Vlad the Great’ magazine cover has been condemned by Newsmax.

On the cover of its magazine, Newsmax has been chastised for referring to Vladimir Putin as the “lord of the globe.”

The Russian president is featured on the cover of Newsmax magazine’s December issue, along with the phrase “Vlad the Great” and a claim that he is the de facto leader of the world now that Donald Trump is no longer in office.

The magazine was widely panned online as President Joe Biden met with Putin on Tuesday to discuss fears that Russia was planning an invasion of Ukraine.

“If this is true, then Newsmax should truly just acknowledge it’s the new Russia Today propaganda,” Illinois Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger tweeted.

“For anyone who thinks Newsmax is anything but Russian disinformation, here is the cover of Newsmax Magazine’s December issue,” Ron Filipkowski, a Republican attorney who resigned from a Florida state commission in December 2020 in protest of a police raid at the home of data scientist Rebekah Jones, wrote.

“Every day, tens of thousands of MAGAs get their news from Putin.”

“Newsmax going all-in on Putin is… exactly what you’d expect a publication catering to the MAGA base to do,” political pollster Josh Jordan tweeted.

“He’s evil, he’s crafty, and he’s the most powerful guy in the world,” Newsmax stated in a statement to promote its December issue. The publication also promised to depict Putin as “you’ve never seen him before — and it will revolutionize the way you think about one of the world’s most feared superpowers.” According to the announcement, the cover article, authored by investigative writer Kenneth R. Timmerman, would explain Putin’s goal of “exploiting every opportunity to weaken the United States and its friends,” as well as his personal life and rumored love children.

We reached out to Newsmax, which publishes the monthly magazine as well as a cable news station and a website.

If this is true, Newsmax should just say that it is the new Russia Today propaganda. https://t.co/xRC3PU6sZx @AdamKinzinger — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) 8th of December, 2021 Newsmax going all-in on Putin is exactly what you'd expect from a publication that caters to the MAGA crowd.