Vivienne, Sir David Amess’ dog, was named Westminster Dog of the Year.

Vivienne, Sir David Amess’ dog, has been named Westminster Dog of the Year.

Sir David, the Conservative MP for Southend West, was stabbed to death on October 15 in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, while addressing constituents at Belfairs Methodist Church.

The Kennel Club and Dogs Trust, which organize Westminster Dog of the Year, said the French bulldog is a “deserving winner” this year.

The three-year-old dog, who was accompanied by MPs Andrew Rosindell and Mark Francois, wore a neckerchief that read “City of Southend,” a tribute to Sir David’s long-running effort to make Southend a city. Days following the MP’s death, Southend was given city status.

“If I am feeling low, the dog lifts my spirits since she is always glad to see me and she makes me smile,” Sir David remarked when entering Vivienne in the tournament.

Sir David said, ” “Vivienne throws herself at me every time I enter into the room, lying on her back with her legs in the air to be tickled.

“But before that, she always presents a toy, indicating that she is a generous and giving person.”

With a campaign urging people to vote for Sir David’s pet after the MP’s death, Vivienne became a strong favorite to win.

Suzanne Webb, a Stourbridge MP, asked her Twitter followers to vote for Sir David and Vivienne.

“My Sid has been entered in the Westminster Dog of the Year Show on the 28th October – but please support me and vote for the wonderful Vivienne, David Amess’s dog,” she wrote.

“David, as you are aware, died in a terrible incident on Friday.”

“Westminster Dog of the Year is next week,” said Anna McMorrin, the MP for Cardiff North.

“Please vote for Sir David Amess and his gorgeous French Bulldog, Vivienne, as much as we all love Cadi.

“David’s passion for animals was unrivaled. He’ll be terribly missed.” Westminster Dog of the Year is a competition for members of Parliament and their dogs, held to raise awareness of what is being done in Parliament to aid canines.

This year, 23 members of Parliament entered their dogs for the competition.

“The. “Summary ends,” said Owen Sharp, Chief Executive of Dogs Trust.”