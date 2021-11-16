Visitors to Spain should be aware of a warning from the Foreign Office regarding their passports.

Travel advice for Britons visiting Spain has been updated by the Foreign Office.

Following the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union, tourists are being advised to ensure that their passports are stamped when entering or exiting Spain.

On January 1, 2021, the restrictions for traveling and working in European countries changed.

The £5 note is worth £100, and there are a lot of them in circulation.

Visitors should check their passports for stamps if they enter or exit the Schengen area through Spain, according to a Foreign Office update published on November 15.

“Border guards will utilize passport stamps to check that you’re staying inside the 90-day visa-free limit,” they stated.