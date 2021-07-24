Visitors are advised not to publish images on social media while on vacation.

More than 100 foreign nations are now open to fully vaccinated British tourists, resulting in millions of vacationers abandoning their homeland.

On Instagram alone, there are 515,000 posts with the hashtag #outofoffice on publicly open accounts, with 16.3 million #airport uploads and 152 million #vacation hashtags.

Sharing passport-related posts, of which there are 2.8 million on Instagram alone, as well as 128,000 on boarding passes, which reveal vital information to would-be burglars.

All UK passengers receive an email from Jet2’s CEO.

With the possibility that thieves would use social media to discover their next victims, safe.co.uk has examined the most prevalent social media posts in order to prevent jetsetters from putting their houses at risk.

The majority of travellers admit to posting about their travels on social media, according to the study conducted by the security shop.

Here’s what you shouldn’t publish this summer.

The specific days of annual leave are indicated by sharing an out of office or automatic answers screen.

Because folks who follow the Instagram account could organize a burglary strategy around certain days, it’s best to avoid promoting holiday specifics as much as possible.

Social media users frequently broadcast the dates, location, and basic holiday details in booking confirmations shortly after booking a vacation.

This can once again signal burglars to prepare ahead of time, giving them ample time to plot their attack.

Sharing stories while on vacation reveals activity within the last 24 hours, alerting criminals that you have been gone from the home recently.

To avoid giving the game away that you are away and your property is empty, share any holiday highlights on an Instagram post as a throwback.

If you’re going to upload photos in the airport, plan them for the return trip rather than the departure.

Again, the departure date may provide a burglar with the most opportunity to organize and carry out a heist.

The countdown feature on a phone should only be used for personal purposes; nonetheless, publishing this can alert people to the actual dates and duration of the vacation.

“There’s no doubting the exhilaration of planning a holiday, especially after the rough year,” said Anthony Neary, managing director of safe.co.uk.

