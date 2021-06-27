Visitors and locals alike are fascinated by Liverpool’s unusual landmark.

For more over 50 years, it has dominated the Liverpool skyline.

St John’s Beacon has housed a revolving restaurant and, more recently, Liverpool’s Radio City station – the latter being the moniker by which the tower is now better known.

Despite its legendary position, Historic England only granted the structure Grade-two listed status last December, recognizing its architectural and historical features.

The ECHO took a closer look at this astonishing monument that continues to attract visitors and residents alike last year: a steep concrete shaft rising from the St John’s retail complex and culminating in a flat horizontal observation platform.

The building, which took five years to erect and gives breathtaking views of the city from dizzying heights of 138 meters, was completed in 1969. (or 452ft in old money).

Until the Beetham West Tower was built, it was Liverpool’s highest structure.

The tower’s original purpose was to serve as a ventilation shaft for the retail center below, but in the 1970s, it became famous for its trademark revolving restaurant.

The Tower Restaurant, which used to welcome clients for an exceptional dining experience, will be remembered fondly by many.

Although the restaurant closed in 1978, a viewing gallery remained accessible for customers to gaze out over the city.

It was reopened in 1980, although with a smaller capacity.

Despite several attempts at renovation, the restaurant closed its doors in 1983.

The tower wasn’t fully operational again until 1999, when Radio City moved in – although the structure no longer turns thanks to brackets installed to keep it steady.

Photos that haven’t been widely viewed depict what the landmark may have looked like if the original designs had been carried out.

Its distinctive silhouette could have looked very different as an architect’s model showed a glass-walled “lantern” look.

And above the lantern, the tower tapers to a point.

Thirty years after the tower was completed, an extra floor was added to the building so Radio City could move in – giving the tower the silhouette we all recognise today.

