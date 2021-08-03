Visiting New York City? Restaurants, entertainment venues, and other establishments will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

According to an executive order signed by Mayor Bill de Blasio, documentation of a COVID-19 vaccination will be required at municipal restaurants, gyms, and entertainment facilities.

The directive, which was issued on Tuesday, will take effect on August 16 and will be fully implemented on September 13.

Employees and clients will be obliged to be vaccinated.

The directive, dubbed the Key to NYC Pass, is intended to encourage people to get their COVID shots and prevent the spread of the Delta strain, according to De Blasio.

“When you hear those words, I want you to visualize the notion that, because someone is vaccinated, they can do all the fantastic things that are accessible in this city,” he said during a news conference on Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, if you are not vaccinated, you will be unable to engage in many activities,” he stated. “You must get vaccinated if you wish to fully participate in our society.”

De Blasio said the city would begin inspecting businesses in mid-September to guarantee compliance with the Key to NYC Pass mandate. Customers and staff can show proof of vaccination by showing their vaccination card or uploading their proof of inoculation to the Excelsior Pass application.

De Blasio also required all new recruits in New York City to show proof of immunization by their first day of work, with the option of getting periodically checked on Monday instead.

The mayor issued a similar directive in July, ordering city employees and healthcare personnel to present confirmation of their COVID immunization by Aug. 2 or undergo weekly COVID tests.

In addition, all 41 Broadway theaters in New York City are demanding vaccinations for all audience members, performers, and staff for all performances during the month of October.

The announcement of the COVID vaccine obligation in New York City comes as the city has begun paying $100 to anybody who get their injection at a city immunization location. According to De Blasio, 11,000 people have taken advantage of the offer, with a total of 5 million city residents receiving at least one COVID shot.

“Vaccination is the only reason we’re recovering,” he remarked. “All right, now is the moment. And this will send that message loud and clear.”