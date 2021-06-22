Visiting Euro 2020 VIPs’ ‘bubbles’ will be excluded from quarantine laws, according to a report

According to a source, visiting football VIPs could be excused from self-isolation regulations when they arrive in the UK as part of arrangements to allow them to attend the Euro 2020 final matches.

According to the Times, the government is close to a deal that would oblige Uefa and Fifa officials, legislators, sponsors, and broadcasters to agree to only attend football events, thereby putting them in “bubbles.”

According to the newspaper, several VIPs are likely to fly in and out of the country on the same day or stay overnight in hotels that have been blocked-booked for the tournament.

More than 60,000 football fans will be able to attend the semi-finals and final at Wembley Stadium if they have a negative Covid-19 test or can prove they are twice vaccinated, the government stated on Tuesday.

Uefa is believed to be pressing for 2,500 VIPs to be allowed to attend the competition’s final on July 11 without having to go through the same quarantine procedures as other international visitors.

The Government and the European Union have been in talks about travel restrictions, which a UK source described as “good” and “final details are being worked out,” however ministers have indicated that some limitations would remain in place.

Earlier reports claimed that if a compromise could not be made, the final may be shifted to Budapest, while Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi also hinted that Rome could serve as an alternate venue.

“Uefa, the English FA, and the English authorities are working closely together to organize the semi-finals and final of Euro 2020 in Wembley, and there are no intentions to change the venue for those games,” Uefa said in a statement.

Meanwhile, British tourists continue to suffer constraints when it comes to spending vacations abroad.

The stadium’s capacity for the tournament’s final matches has been boosted to 75%, potentially resulting in some of the highest crowds for a sporting event in the UK since the outbreak began.

14 days before a game, all ticket holders must have a negative coronavirus test or give proof of two doses of a vaccine.

