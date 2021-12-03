VisitEngland has named the Merseyside attraction a “excellent visitor experience.”

National tourism body VisitEngland has designated a famous Merseyside site as a quality assured visitor attraction.

The tour, which is believed to be one of Liverpool’s most popular, is led by skilled guides who will give you an inside look at the Mersey Tunnels’ inner workings.

The Queensway tunnels’ original 1930s control room is on display, replete with the gigantic fans that deliver airflow to the tunnels and measure over eight metres in diameter.

The tour received a flawless score of 100 percent from VisitEngland, who praised it as “a fantastic visitor experience… “An interesting story that is made entertaining by the guides’ abilities.”

The Mersey Tunnel Tours will also be nominated for the prestigious ‘Best Told Story’ award, which they were previously honored with in 2018.

It’s not surprising when you consider the tour’s TripAdvisor reviews, which have received over a thousand ‘outstanding’ and five-star ratings.

“This is, quite simply, a’must see’ tour,” one previous client said. Ryan and Billy, the Guides, were rich of facts yet conveyed them in a lighthearted and enthusiastic manner. The tour provided a fascinating look at an outstanding feat of engineering. The entire experience will be enjoyed by both locals and visitors.

“I’m not sure how many times our guides Ryan and Phil have led this tour, but they keep it fresh and fascinating,” said another. Although the jokes are old, they are delivered with zeal.

“It’s hard to believe this tunnel is in its ninth decade, yet the craftsmanship is incredible. It’s no surprise that hundreds of thousands of people showed out to see the ceremonial opening in 1934.” “This was my second time on the tour,” stated a third. During the visit, I believe Billy and Ryan, who are both hilarious, may have mentioned it a couple of times. I now understand why I am referred to as a “tunnel groupie.”

"The tour is extremely instructive, engaging, and entertaining, and it is without a doubt the best "must see" in Liverpool. I can't say enough good things about it. Although there are many stairs, they are properly lit and you are not rushed." The tour is always one of the best.