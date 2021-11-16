Virtual summit between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping.

President Joe Biden of the United States and Chinese President Xi Jinping began their virtual conference by stating that their goal is to ensure that competition “does not veer into conflict.”

In the midst of rising tensions in the US-China relationship, the two leaders are meeting by video conference.

Mr. Biden has chastised Beijing for human rights violations against Uyghurs in northwest China, the suppression of democratic uprisings in Hong Kong, military aggressiveness towards Taiwan, and other issues.

Meanwhile, Mr. Xi’s subordinates have slammed the Biden White House for intervening in what they perceive as domestic Chinese affairs.

“It appears to be our job as Chinese and international leaders.”