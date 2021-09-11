Virginia Giuffre’s lawyers believe Andrew has been served papers.

According to a document filed in a New York court, lawyers for the woman suing the Duke of York over sexual assault accusations claim to have served legal documents on him.

The civil lawsuit was handed to a Metropolitan Police officer on duty at the main gates of The Royal Lodge, Windsor Great Park, on August 27 at 9.30 a.m., according to the legal counsel for Virginia Giuffre.

According to the filing, this is “consistent with the provisions for service upon an individual defendant, as required by the Supreme Court of Judicature in England and Wales, under Section 6 of the Civil Procedure Rules.”

According to the PA news agency, the duke’s lawyers do not believe the documents have been served on him.

Ms Giuffre has filed a lawsuit against the Queen’s son, alleging that he sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager.

She alleges she was trafficked to have sex with the Duke by Andrew’s former acquaintance and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein when she was 17 and a minor under US law.

Andrew has categorically refuted all of the accusations.

The lawyers claim that an attempt to serve the papers on the duke was made on August 26 when an agent went to Windsor Great Park, according to records filed with the US federal court for the southern district of New York on Friday.

They claim that a Metropolitan Police officer in charge of security warned the agent that officers would not be able to receive any judicial process or let anyone attempting to serve legal papers on the premises.

The next day, the agent was told that the court procedure may be placed with the police officer at the main entrance, and that “this case will then be handed on to the legal team.”

The complaint, summons, and other papers were placed “in a plastic sleeve and then in an A4 envelope, addressed to the said defendant, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, at the address,” according to the document, and then handed over to the police officer.

It states that the plaintiff must be served with a response to the complaint within 21 days of receiving the summons, and that “if you fail to respond, judgment by default” would be entered.

“The summary comes to an end.”