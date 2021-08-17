Virgin Wines has released drink advent calendars for 2021 that include wine, gin, and beer.

Virgin Wines is the newest merchant to introduce a holiday collection, and we are overjoyed.

Not only will there be plenty of wine, gin, and beer to sample, but the Virgin Wines site will also be jam-packed with one-time deals to keep an eye on.

Chocolate, toy, alcoholic, and beauty advent calendars are all vying for the top spot in calendar sales this year, and Virgin Wines appears to be a strong contender.

Tickets for Foo Fighters performances in Manchester, Birmingham, and London will go on sale in 2022.

Virgin Wines introduced their first wine advent calendar to the UK market in 2016.

The popularity of a “grown-up” Christmas countdown has expanded since then, but Virgin Wines remains the market leader.

Virgin Wines’ best-selling Wine Advent Calendar comes in three flavors: mixed, all-red, and all-white.

All three contain 24 wines, the majority of which are limited editions, as well as a full-sized bottle of sparkling wine to open on Christmas Day.

Each wine was hand-picked from vineyards and winemakers all across the world, and some even include a limited-edition holiday label.

A calendar is a terrific method for gin lovers to get to know different flavors as festive gins of all flavors and variants pop out every Christmas.

With 24 5cl bottles to last you through December, Virgin Wines has meticulously created the ideal Yuletide gin experience.

The Gin Advent calendar is jam-packed with familiar favorites as well as new infusions and lesser-known boutique gins to sample.

The Beer Advent Calendar is the last but not least.

The calendar comprises 24 330ml cans developed specifically in collaboration with some of the UK’s greatest breweries, so Christmas has come early for beer fans everywhere.

There’s an incredible selection of artisan and classic styles available exclusively for Virgin Wines.

Virgin Wines’ Wine, Gin, and Beer Advent Calendars will be available to reserve for a £10 holding charge starting August 23.

They will be available for purchase at www.virginwines.co.uk from November 1st.