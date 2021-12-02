Virgin Media is offline due to disruptions reported by thousands of subscribers.

Customers of Virgin Media have complained about issues with their television services.

Over 18,000 people have reported troubles since 11 a.m., according to Down Detector.

Users have resorted to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with the situation and ask when the services would be restored.

Current issues and disruptions with Sky broadband

“Hmm, your TV service has gone kaput,” Myles replied. Is there any word on when it will be operational again? Others are having the same problem…” “Virgin TV is down!” Rifat added. “Virgin tv has been down for nearly an hour,” Brian said. “Typical @virginmedia – their TV service fails the day after they conduct out critical maintenance and tell you it’s all back to normal,” Gerry wrote.

Virgin Media issued a statement on social media acknowledging the problem.

“We’re aware of an issue currently affecting TV services and are working hard to remedy this as quickly as possible,” the company said on Twitter.

