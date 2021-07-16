Virgin Media installs a box in her driveway, which enrages the woman.

Virgin Media erected a huge connection box right at the end of a woman’s driveway, causing her distress.

When her neighbors informed her that workers were erecting a 4ft high box in the center of her drive’s entrance, office assistant Hanna Dillon, 32, was forced to rush home.

According to Grimsby Live, Hanna pleaded with the builders to move the box a few feet to the side after a neighbor consented to have it near to her boundary wall.

However, the installers of the new-style Virgin Media box said that they had no choice but to place it where the old one had been.

However, the prior box was a fraction of the size of the new box, which has a better cable TV connection.

“I can’t believe it, it’s a huge box,” Hanna exclaimed. With it in the way, how am I meant to get in and out of the driveway?”

Hanna has lived in the house for eight years and has spent a significant amount of money on improvements.

She’s also requested a dropped kerb from North East Lincolnshire Council so she may park on her driveway.

“I had to leave work in Immingham to urge them to move it,” Hanna explained. They, on the other hand, continued to chuckle. I sobbed. I’m going to have to sell the house now and lose money.”

She is not a customer of the TV network company, but she knows a few others who are.

They received letters informing them of the upgrading and the installation of new junction boxes. Hanna, on the other hand, claims she was not given any early notice of the installation, which took place just outside her front door.

“I’ve been here for eight years,” Hanna explained. It’s a beautiful area to live in. The route is a little small, so no more than one automobile can pass at a time. But it’s serene, and I’ve made a lot of improvements to the house and the driveway, and I take care of it.”

“The cabinet outside Ms Dillion’s home has been in the same position for more than 20 years,” a Virgin Media representative stated. The damaged cabinet was just replaced. The summary comes to a close.