Virgil van Dijk was ignored as Liverpool received a massive boost.

When told of the milestone attained on Saturday afternoon, even Jurgen Klopp was taken aback.

The Reds manager yelled, “Virgil’s 100th Premier League appearance?” “To be honest, I missed maybe 30 from previous season, but that’s alright; it’s a good number.”

It’s natural that such a huge feat got lost amid the avalanche of records versus Crystal Palace.

Not least because his seismic contribution since joining Liverpool for £75 million from Southampton in January 2018 makes it seem like Van Dijk has been a part of the team for a lot longer.

Of course, due to cruciate ligament injuries sustained last October, the Dutchman had to wait another ten months to join the Reds as a Premier League centurion.

And the composed, assured security he’s brought to the team since his return to the starting lineup this season – whether it’s with his defending, raking passing, or aerial ability – has highlighted that, while the deputies did an admirable job, there’s a reason Van Dijk is regarded as the best defender in the world.

Consider the following data.

Van Dijk has been on the winning side 76 times in 100 Premier League games for Liverpool, all of them as a starter. He has also drawn 16 times and lost only eight times.

In that period, the Reds have scored 226 goals and allowed 79, averaging 2.44 points per game.

They’ve also kept 48 clean sheets, and Van Dijk hasn’t lost a league game at Anfield since joining the club.

Astonishing. However, a closer examination of those eight defeats reveals that the centre-total back’s influence is considerably greater.

Van Dijk was defeated in his first league game for Liverpool, a 1-0 loss against Swansea City. Another defeat came later in the 2017/18 season, this time against Chelsea, when a much-changed Liverpool side was distracted by the two-legged Champions League semi-final against Roma that sandwiched the match.

And two more defeats occurred near the close of the 2019/20 season, when the title was already secured, at Manchester City and Arsenal. What was the most recent defeat? Aston Villa’s 7-2 defeat was almost comical. “The summary has come to an end.”