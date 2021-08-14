Virgil van Dijk returns for Liverpool, while James Milner takes his place in the starting lineup against Norwich.

As Liverpool take on Norwich City, Virgil van Dijk makes his first competitive debut in ten months.

Since sustaining anterior cruciate ligament damage against Everton on October 17 of last year, the Dutchman has not featured for the Reds in the Premier League.

However, after regaining fitness over the summer, Van Dijk is picked opposite Joel Matip at centre-back as Jurgen Klopp’s side begin their Premier League campaign against Carrow Road.

James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain make up Klopp’s midfield three, while Diogo Jota is preferred to Roberto Firmino in attack.

In the absence of Jordan Henderson, Milner will captain the team, with both the captain and Thiago Alcantara sitting out completely after only appearing in pre-season.

As expected, Kostas Tsimikas fills in for Andy Robertson, who is injured, at left-back, with Trent Alexander-Arnold on the right.

