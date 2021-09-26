Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool is causing a stir among Liverpool fans, who are enthralled by Emiliano Martinez’s performance against Manchester United.

Brentford drew 3-3 with Thomas Frank’s side on Saturday evening to become the second team to beat Liverpool this season.

In an exciting 90 minutes in West London, Liverpool lost two points rather than win one, as they struggled against the Premier League newcomers.

Virgil van Dijk has returned to duty this season after a lengthy injury layoff, but he struggled against Brentford and will want to forget about it.

Jurgen Klopp’s side shipped as many goals in 90 minutes as they had in their previous seven games this season, and Ivan Toney caused the Dutchman more issues than most.

Click here to read Ian Doyle’s entire verdict.

Liverpool’s championship challengers Chelsea and Manchester United were both defeated for the first time this season elsewhere in the league.

Although Liverpool failed to capitalize on Saturday’s previous results, fans were amused by Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez’s performance versus United.

Villa led 1-0 in stoppage time, but United were given a lifeline when striker Kortney Hause conceded a late penalty.

Martinez may be heard mocking Cristiano Ronaldo prior to the penalty attempt, which was taken and missed by Bruno Fernandes.

Click to read the rest of the story.