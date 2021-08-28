Virgil van Dijk has the potential to wreak havoc on Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea plan.

Liverpool has had a strong start to the Premier League season, winning two of their first two games and scoring five goals without reply against Norwich City and Burnley.

Jurgen Klopp’s side currently have the same record as Chelsea, whom they will face at Anfield on Saturday in what promises to be a high-profile match that could influence the eventual champions.

The Blues will be difficult to beat at Stamford Bridge, with the Reds needing to pay close attention to what transpired the last time the two teams played in March.

Chelsea won 1-0 on the day, while also edging the performance over the course of 90 minutes, taking 11 shots and conceding only seven at the other end.

When asked why he chose Timo Werner over Olivier Giroud in his line-up before the match, Thomas Tuchel answered, “Speed, speed, speed.” Against the high line, accelerate. We would have chosen Giroud if we had anticipated a more difficult game. We need speed against a high line, though.”

The way Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho exploited Liverpool’s defensive attitude was ominous, and it worked, despite Werner was found offside multiple times.

The German forward’s primary strength – he came close to joining Liverpool last summer – is undoubtedly his explosiveness, which made him ideal for the match owing to Liverpool’s inclination to push up and play a dangerous defensive game, as illustrated here.

Werner was crucial in causing issues for Klopp’s defense, and it was telling that he came on as a late replacement against Arsenal last weekend, replacing Kai Havertz in the 90th minute.

Tuchel appeared to rest him ahead of their trip to Merseyside, which is similar to what Tuchel did last season before their 1-0 win over Liverpool, when Werner only played 12 minutes against Manchester United after coming off the bench.

Tuchel has benched Werner for the second game in a row ahead of a match against Liverpool, which could be owing to the importance of his speed against Klopp’s last line. “The summary has come to an end.”