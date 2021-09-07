Virgil van Dijk gives an injury update following the Liverpool scare: ‘They believe I’m acting.’

Virgil van Dijk has downplayed a probable ankle injury he suffered while playing for the Netherlands tonight evening, maintaining it isn’t a serious issue.

The Liverpool defender fell down in injury time as Louis van Gaal’s team beat Turkey 6-1 in a World Cup qualifier, increasing fears that he could be out for a while.

Turkey scored a consolation goal when Van Dijk was thrown up in the air following a powerful tackle while attempting to receive an under-hit pass from goalkeeper Justin Bijlow.

After suffering a suspected dislocated finger in the Netherlands’ match against Norway last week, news of Van Dijk sitting on the floor in pain was the furthest thing from Liverpool fans’ minds.

When speaking to the media after tonight’s play, though, the 30-year-old denied the suggestion that this was a severe problem.

“Fortunately, I’m fine. He stated, “I’m already over that.”

“Perhaps they believe I’m acting because I’m so big,” he added.

Van Dijk reiterated his remark when asked what he meant: “Because when I fall down, it happens in quite a leisurely way.”

As a consequence of Jordan Pickford’s outrageous challenge in the Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park last October, Van Dijk will miss the most of Liverpool’s 2020/21 season.

However, the former Southampton defender has returned to his best form so far this season, starting all three of Liverpool’s Premier League games.