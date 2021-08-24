Virgil van Dijk and the true cost of Liverpool’s injury nightmare last season, which totaled £22 million.

Last season, Liverpool were unable to successfully defend their Premier League title, but a season that had looked to fall so poorly that they may miss out on European football altogether ended with them booking a Champions League spot by virtue of finishing third.

Since his arrival in 2015, Jurgen Klopp has achieved a number of notable feats, but masterminding a Champions League qualification while dealing with a lengthy injury list that featured important defensive players such as Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip has to be towards the top of the list.

Klopp remarked when they finished third in May, “From nowhere to the Champions League in five weeks is a big achievement in my opinion, and I believe that is correct.”

“Injuries were a topic that accompanied us throughout the year, and it was really difficult to deal with. But we managed to pull it off. And that only adds to the significance of the achievement.”

Liverpool’s injury issues would be the story of the season, with the Reds needing to rely on players like Nathaniel Phillips, Rhys Williams, and Neco Williams, as well as crucial midfielders like Fabinho and Jordan Henderson being used as makeshift central defenders on occasion.

With so many important players out, including summer 2020 acquisition Thiago Alcantara’s extended layoff last season, a lot of money was spent on players who couldn’t participate.

It is an inherent risk that exists surrounding football at all times, and there can be no guarantees regarding how much activity players will be able to observe. A clean bill of health from a club medical will be meaningless if the player suffers a catastrophic impact injury in a game, as Van Dijk did.

And Liverpool’s severe injury crisis last year was underscored by the amount of money spent on wages for injured players during their time off.

