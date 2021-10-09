Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho facts may explain Jordan Henderson’s poor Liverpool form.

Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Man City last weekend was overshadowed by the fact that the Reds had lost the midfield battle despite the stalemate on the day.

One thing became evident after that. Jordan Henderson hasn’t had the best start to the season thus far.

A Champions League win over AC Milan may have temporarily obscured this reality, but his performances in draws with Brentford and Man City, in particular, have made it impossible to ignore.

The 31-year-old, who was given a new long-term deal in the summer, missed Liverpool’s season opener against Norwich City due to a delayed return for pre-season due to his achievements for England at Euro 2020, where the Three Lions lost in the final.

After making his comeback as a number six against Burnley in place of Fabinho, who was out due to bereavement, the Reds captain looked uneasy on the left of a midfield three in a 1-1 draw with Chelsea, after Harvey Elliott had taken over his spot on the right in pre-season and the early weeks of the season.

The 18-year-catastrophic old’s ankle injury against Leeds United last month, for which he was benched, has seen Henderson reclaim his preferred spot in the middle.

Something is wrong, though, because the midfielder’s 52.67 average passes per match and 50% tackle success rate are the lowest of his Reds career under Jurgen Klopp, and well below his Premier League averages of 54.44 and 70%.

Of course, allowances can be made.

After groin surgery in February, the 31-year-old missed the final three months of last season before returning to play for England at Euro 2020.

Meanwhile, his mismatch preseason, as well as playing an ever-changing array of roles during the season’s initial weeks, will not have helped.

And it’s not like Klopp can now take him out of the midfield firing line if his legs need rest or he needs to be nursed back, with injuries elsewhere meaning he’s started every Premier League and Champions League match since Elliott’s personal setback.

