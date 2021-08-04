Virgil van Dijk affirmed to Jurgen Klopp that Liverpool’s return is the next step.

Virgil van Dijk has confirmed that he will play 30 minutes for Liverpool against Bologna on Thursday, as part of his ongoing recovery from an ACL injury.

After missing the Merseyside derby in October, the Dutchman made his first pre-season debut against Hertha Berlin on Thursday.

The 30-year-old came off the bench for the final 20 minutes against the Bundesliga side and revealed what he told Jurgen Klopp to persuade the German that he was ready to return to Liverpool’s starting lineup.

“It’s something I’ve been working on for a long time. It may seem insignificant, but the commencement of team training was a watershed moment for him,” he explained. “Normally, I don’t get nervous, but minor things like that make me, not nervous, but happy and whatnot.

“The game is the same way. You’ve been visualizing yourself playing a game and just being out there again so many times.

“There are definitely still a lot of things to work on to get back to full fitness, but getting back out there gave me a lot of confidence.

“All I want to do now is get back to work. That’s exactly what I want to accomplish, so I’m just going to keep going till the next one on Thursday.

Andreas Schlumberger is obviously in close contact with the coaching staff, Pep (Ljinders), and the manager. That’s how we ensure we’re making and taking the best decisions possible.

“We’re in close contact with Andreas to make sure we’re providing the correct input; we have to be honest with ourselves, and that’s where we’re at right now.

“The same is true for Thursday; I’ve heard we’ll play at least 30 minutes, but it may be longer, and then we’ll just build it up from there.

“We have another friendly at Anfield, which I am looking forward to, at the weekend or on Monday, whichever comes first, so if things go well, I will get more minutes there.

"After that, the league will begin. It's all about what the manager wants at the end of the day, and we'll see how it goes."