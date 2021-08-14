Virgil van Dijk admits to being injured and assesses Liverpool’s title chances.

Virgil van Dijk has spoken out about his injury problems, admitting that if Liverpool’s squad can remain fit this season, they might fight for the crown.

Jurgen Klopp’s team won 3-0 at Carrow Road, giving the Reds star his first Premier League game since October 2020.

Van Dijk, who cut a joyful figure in his post-match interview with Sky Sports, would have seen a seemingly easy win on opening day as anything but.

“If I’m being honest, it’s amazing,” he said. It was a difficult game for a variety of reasons. We won 3-0 here tonight, which sounds comfortable, but we made some things difficult for ourselves and came under pressure at times.

“Perhaps it was fatigue, perhaps it’s something we need to work on, but we can’t be down on tonight since we won 3-0.

“I’m glad I’m back out there with the boys, helping the team, and maybe I’ll be able to continue, and we’ll see what happens.”

After returning with a clean sheet, the Dutchman revealed that he and Jurgen Klopp both understand the need of managing his rehabilitation, but the 30-year-old is confident about the next season.

The centre-back confessed it took time to acclimate to first-team training after being out for over a year, joking that he hadn’t been “shouting at the rest of the team for such a long time.”

Van Dijk spoke openly about his doubts and problems following his injury.

“You go from being totally fit one day to being unable to walk the next,” he explained.

“You’re on a lot of medication, in a lot of pain, and you can’t sleep. Everyone has an opinion, and you read them because you don’t have anything better to do.”

Van Dijk was forced to miss the final months of last season due to an injury problem that afflicted the entire club.

“We were struggling last season with more injuries, more ailments in crucial positions that prevented us from playing our game,” he conceded.

"The style we want to play is high-pressure, high-energy, and it's not simple when we have midfielders at center defense. Finally, the boys did an outstanding job."