Virgil van Dijk admits to a ‘tough’ injury as Liverpool’s form comes under criticism.

Virgil van Dijk believes he still has “work to do” and shouldn’t be expected to be back in the form he was before suffering a catastrophic knee injury that kept him out for nine months.

A year ago today, it was confirmed that Van Dijk had suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage after being grabbed by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in a violent challenge at Goodison Park the day before.

During pre-season, the Dutchman made his long-awaited return to action, and he has started nine of Liverpool’s 11 games this season.

Van Dijk, on the other hand, believes he has a long way to go before he is back to his best.

“I’m still on my way,” the centre-back stated. “I know there are a lot of eyes on me, wondering if he’ll come back the same way’ and other things, but it’s not anything I’m thinking about.”

I think I'm getting better.

"Everyone understands how challenging it is to recover from a knee injury. There aren't many examples of players who return to their best after an ACL and complicated knee injury after a year.

“Everyone understands how challenging it is to recover from a knee injury. There aren’t many examples of players who return to their best after an ACL and complicated knee injury after a year.

“I have a lot of work to do.” But I don’t consider or judge what others have to say. For the team I play for, the people I play for, and in my case, the country I play for, I want to be the best I can be.

“The only way to get there is to play games, improve, get confidence in what you do, and return to normal life.”

“So far, everything is going well, and I am in good spirits.” However, there is always room for growth.” Before the international break, Van Dijk had difficult games against Brentford and Manchester City, but he was brilliant in Watford’s 5-0 Premier League thrashing.

“I’m simply delighted where I am today,” he remarked on Monday, ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League match against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday. That is how I see it.

“I’m back at the top of my game,” he says.

