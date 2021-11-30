Viral video sparks outrage after a mother claims her 10-year-old has never gone to school.

After revealing that her 10-year-old does not attend school, a mother who posted a video showing her unconventional parenting style sparked a heated debate online.

The Tiktoker @treeeflower claimed in a controversial video that her 10-year-old daughter has never been sent to school and has no set bedtime.

The video has received over 1.5 million views and 6800 comments since it became viral.

The video begins with a Tiktoker, with the text “Unconventional [and controversial]ways I’m raising my 10-year-old” on the overlay. “No bedtimes or wake up times (sometimes it means going to bed at 5 a.m. and waking up at 4 p.m.)” says the overlay over the video of her daughter caressing a baby goat and plucking produce from the garden. The mother then states that her daughter, who has never attended a school, selects what and when she wants to learn. She also claims that her daughter still sleeps with her and that no sleepovers, even with family members, are permitted. According to The Washington Newsday, the mother concludes the video by saying that the girl “is encouraged to be opinionated and to voice her opinions.”

Many people criticized the Tiktoker after seeing the video, accusing her of torturing the youngster by failing to educate her. “You’re basically creating a child who will be reliant on you for the rest of her life because she doesn’t have a basic education,” one viewer said.

Some viewers expressed sympathy for the young girl, claiming that they had experienced similar situations with their parents. “This was done by my parents, and I no longer communicate with them. Educate your children “a spectator who could empathize with the child’s situation commented “How can she have an opinion when she hasn’t been exposed to anything? What you truly mean is “loudly repeats my own perspective.” “Another viewer made the accusation.

After receiving harsh criticism from her followers, the Tiktoker mom responded with a series of follow-up videos attempting to defend her position. She even equated going to school to going to prison in one video. She says that both places limit people’s freedom by adhering to authoritarian structures and imposing strict dress codes and schedules.

She went on to enumerate the advantages of homeschooling and explain how to sign up for it in two more videos. The viewers, on the other hand, chastised her, claiming that what she said was false. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.