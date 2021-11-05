Viral TikTok video of a rat popping out of the toilet has been viewed 2.7 million times.

As of Thursday, a viral video of a rat coming from a New York City toilet bowl had been seen over 2.7 million times.

A rat can be seen swimming in a toilet bowl in the 10-second video clip, which was submitted to TikTok on Tuesday. People nearby can be heard addressing it as “sir” and “distinguished gentlemen” while giggling. The video is titled “Came right up the toilet” and contains hashtags indicating that it was shot in New York.

#whatisnewyork #fyp #foryoupage #nyclife #nyc #rat #wtf #whatisnewyork #fyp #foryoupage #nyclife #nyc #rat #wtf WhatIsNewYork.com’s original sound @whatisnewyorkofficial, an account that includes a range of films filmed around New York City, shared the video to TikTok. Despite the fact that none of the other films showed rats emerging from toilet bowls, a video shared to the account last month purported to show a huge raccoon standing on a public toilet and sipping water from the bowl.

Large rats invading homes in England at an increasing rate amid COVID-19 lockdowns prompted pest management experts to warn earlier this year that the rodents may readily enter buildings through toilets.

In February, Andy Tyson of London-based Guardian Pest Management told The Guardian, “A rat can climb up a sewerage pipe, no problem.” “Rats can come out if no one is using the toilet or flushing the cistern.” Although most infestations occur during the summer, Andrew Dellbridge, director of Ace Pest Control, told the Norwich Evening News that he had seen rats “the size of cats” over the summer. He related one occasion in which a customer called to report a rat in a toilet bowl at their home.

“The customer couldn’t speak because she was so shocked,” Dellbridge added. “She was in the bathroom when she heard a noise. It was in the toilet bowl when she peered down. And it’s becoming a more common occurrence.” In a statement to The Washington Newsday, Dellbridge acknowledged the occurrence, calling it “very usual” and noting that he has also seen “rats gnawing through the exit line from toilets and causing a stream of excrement.” Infestations should be avoided, according to Dellbridge. This is a condensed version of the information.