Viral E-Fit Resembling Gary Barlow Diverts Attention from Ramsgate Robbery

Social media users have been captivated by an unexpected twist in a Kent Police investigation, after an e-fit of a robbery suspect sparked a viral frenzy. The image, posted on January 16, 2026, was intended to aid in the identification of a man involved in a bag-snatching incident in Ramsgate, but instead, it has been flooded with comparisons to pop star Gary Barlow, overshadowing the serious nature of the investigation.

The Robbery and the E-Fit Image

On December 16, 2025, a teenage boy was threatened and robbed near Ramsgate’s train station by a man described as a white male between 45 and 50 years old, around 5ft 9in tall, with fair hair and a braided beard. The suspect allegedly snatched the boy’s bag and fled into a nearby alleyway. In an attempt to gather information, Kent Police released a computer-generated e-fit of the suspect.

However, it was not the police’s plea for information that captured public attention, but the uncanny resemblance of the e-fit to Gary Barlow, the lead singer of Take That. What began as a standard police request soon turned into an internet sensation, with over 600 comments flooding Kent Police’s social media pages. Numerous users shared jokes and quips, comparing the image to Barlow’s iconic 90s look, with one comment reading, “He saw the bag and thought, Take That.” Others likened the e-fit to characters from video games such as Grand Theft Auto or The Sims.

The humorous reactions continued, with one user noting, “It’s Gary Barlow dressed as a leprechaun,” and another referencing a popular Take That song to joke, “Whatever he said or whatever he did, he didn’t mean it.” Despite the online frenzy, Kent Police have stressed that Gary Barlow is not connected to the crime and that the investigation is ongoing. “Gary Barlow has not been involved in any criminal activity in Ramsgate,” the police clarified in a statement.

Celebrity Lookalikes in Police E-Fits

This incident highlights a recurring trend of police e-fits bearing striking resemblances to well-known public figures. Last year, TV presenter Rylan Clark faced a similar situation when an e-fit released by Essex Police was widely compared to his likeness, prompting him to publicly clarify that he was not the suspect. Similarly, Essex Police received online ridicule for another e-fit that bore a resemblance to characters from “Men in Black.” The humor surrounding these images raises questions about the technology used to create e-fits and the often awkward, comical results that can emerge.

While the online jokes have sparked widespread attention, Kent Police remain focused on solving the case. The e-fit shows a man wearing a green beanie hat and black hooded top, with light-colored hair and a braided beard. The police have urged anyone who recognizes the suspect to come forward, whether through their website’s live chat function, by calling 101, or anonymously via Crimestoppers.

Though the case has gained more visibility through the viral nature of the e-fit, Kent Police remind the public that behind the jokes is a real crime that needs to be solved, and any tip, no matter how small, could be crucial in bringing the suspect to justice.