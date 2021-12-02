VIP Motors is the United Arab Emirates’ premier luxury car destination.

When you think about Dubai, you probably imagine glamour and glam, stunning landscape, and high-end automobiles. But where do those stunning automobiles originate from? VIP Motors has been the principal source of rare and exotic vehicles in the United Arab Emirates for many automotive enthusiasts in the area.

VIP Motors has established itself as a cornerstone in the business with one of the world’s largest selections of luxury and limited edition sports vehicles, as well as a one-of-a-kind showroom that can’t be found anywhere else. Due to increasing demand from wealthier consumers, luxury car sales soared throughout the pandemic. They’re proving to be just as wise an investment as a high-end watch or even a yacht, as they’re increasing in value over time.

With McLaren reducing the 2021 manufacturing run from 399 to only 149 cars, they are becoming more rare and exclusive than ever before, and the special rides can be found in the VIP Motors store. The Bugatti Chiron Sport is the most valuable and unique car in the collection, with an eight-liter W-16 1470 horsepower engine that gives it a rocket-like takeoff, making it the world’s fastest car.

In terms of SUVs, VIP Motors has one of only 99 2018 Mercedes-Benz G650 Maybach Landaulets in the globe. It also has one of only ten Mercedes Benz G900s in the world in its showroom. There are also two Rolls Royces in the fleet, so you won’t have to wait much longer to get behind the wheel.

Visit their website or follow them on Instagram for updates on new arrivals to see what they have available.