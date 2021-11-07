Violet-Grace Youens’ parents send a heartfelt Christmas greeting to the killer of their daughter.

Violet-Grace Youens’ parents have referred to the legal system as a “joke” following the announcement that the four-year-killer old’s will be released at the end of the year.

Since their four-year-old daughter Violet-Grace was killed by a car driven by Aidan McAteer, Glenn and Rebecca Youens have frequently urged for harsher punishments for dangerous drivers who murder.

The maximum prison penalty for someone convicted of causing death by unsafe driving is 14 years, according to current sentencing standards.

However, according to The Washington Newsday, child killer McAteer will be released this year after serving half of his nine-year and four-month sentence.

He’ll serve the balance of his term on probation, with rigorous rules that might result in him being sent back to prison if he breaks them.

Mr. and Mrs. Youens have described McAteer’s decision to spend Christmas at home as a “joke.”

“He will be able to go home this year, which is humiliating,” Mr Youens told The Washington Newsday.

“This year, he’ll be at home for Christmas dinner, but we’ll have an empty chair.”

“He’s been in prison for less time than Violet was alive.”

“Our entire family is shattered; things will never be the same again.”

“It’s still impacting us now, especially the young ones who are just beginning to grasp the concept of life and death.” They’re starting to realize they’re never going to see her again.

“He had never thought of Violet before, and he hasn’t since. We have to see her in our nightmares, both myself and Becca.” In March 2017, McAteer plowed down Violet-Grace Youens and her grandmother on Prescot Road in St Helens while driving a stolen Ford Fiesta at over 80mph.

The four-year-old girl from St Helens died, and her nan, Angela French, was seriously injured.

McAteer, 26, raced away from the scene and stepped over Violet-body Grace’s before exiting the country.

When McAteer returned to the United Kingdom, he acknowledged to causing death by hazardous driving and was sentenced to nine years and four months in prison.

McAteer’s front-seat passenger, Dean Brennan, was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison for assisting him in his escape.

