Violent Suspect Refuses Arrest After Alleged Traffic Guard Attack, So Police Let Him Go

Police in Burlington, Vermont are hunting for an assault suspect who was previously released due to his history of unpredictable violent actions.

According to a police report, when authorities attempted to arrest Matthew Kaigle, a 33-year-old white man, after he was suspected of assaulting a traffic guard on Wednesday, “Kaigle refused to exit his vehicle after being notified many times he was under arrest.” “Officers chose not to follow Kaigle because of his volatile and violent past.”

Kaigle was allegedly involved in a confrontation with two construction traffic flaggers in the most recent incident. Kaigle is said to have screamed at one of them while stuck in traffic before driving to a market. He returned to the construction site shortly after and became “verbally abusive,” according to local TV station NBC 5.

According to police, Kaigle allegedly smacked one of the traffic guards and attempted to assault another construction worker who had rushed over to assist. He was also accused of brandishing a hunting knife at the site and threatening the workers.

Soon after, he was caught by police in his white Chevy truck, but he reportedly refused to exit his car to be arrested, instead driving away. Police decided not to pursue him at this moment.

Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad said in an email to This website, “As police, our first goal is to protect people safe…

The decision not to pursue was made in this case because of the nature of the alleged crime, the fact that the BPD had identified the alleged perpetrator and was confident it could locate him again, and an assessment of the risks of initiating a vehicle pursuit involving someone who has previously displayed erratic and dangerous behavior.”

Kaigle was captured on Thursday night, according to Murad, and will be arraigned on Friday.

According to police, Kaigle lately “exhibited several violent inclinations toward other members of the public,” prompting multiple parties to decline to participate with investigations into Kaigle out of “fear of vengeance.”

According to authorities, Kaigle has had more than a dozen run-ins with the law this year, and has been accused of assault and hate crimes many times. Felony charges and repeated crimes for breaking court orders or parole are among his convictions.

According to the police, This is a condensed version of the information.